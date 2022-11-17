Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,247 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Toro worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Toro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

