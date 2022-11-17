Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

