NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Cormark

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
NanoXplore Trading Down 16.6 %
Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.76 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.99 million and a P/E ratio of -25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.49.
NanoXplore Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
