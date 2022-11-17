NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Cormark

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Trading Down 16.6 %

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.76 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.99 million and a P/E ratio of -25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.49.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$28.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.39 million. Analysts forecast that NanoXplore will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.