National Bank Financial Weighs in on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$6.72 million for the quarter.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.