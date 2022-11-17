National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.08.

Shares of SIA opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$838.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$10.89 and a 1-year high of C$15.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

