National Bankshares Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$744.62 million and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.55. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

