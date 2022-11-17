National Bankshares Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CEU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.44.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$744.62 million and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.55. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$3.27.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
