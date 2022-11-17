National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

National HealthCare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $928.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.29.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

