National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
National HealthCare Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $928.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.29.
National HealthCare Company Profile
