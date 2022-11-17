National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 163.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NNN opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

