Neal Ransome Purchases 12,126 Shares of Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA) Stock

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) insider Neal Ransome bought 12,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £10,549.62 ($12,396.73).

Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON:OOA opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.91) on Thursday. Octopus AIM VCT PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.50 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122 ($1.43). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.71. The company has a market cap of £123.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.01.

Get Octopus AIM VCT alerts:

Octopus AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.43%.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.