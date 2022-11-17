Neo Performance Materials Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday.
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
