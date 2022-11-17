Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 297.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $306.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

