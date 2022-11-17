Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

