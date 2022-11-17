NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 104,090 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $519,409.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 304,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 104,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $519,409.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,887.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 282,013 shares of company stock worth $1,294,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Column Group LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,513,000 after buying an additional 1,890,918 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,118,000. FMR LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 787,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 496,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.23.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

