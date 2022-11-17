NIKE, Inc. (NKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 28th

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the footwear maker on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NIKE has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $105.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $177.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

