Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

