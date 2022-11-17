Northland Capmk Comments on vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for vTv Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VTVT opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

