Northland Securities Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $60.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

NOG opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

