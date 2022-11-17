NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.66.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$10.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.