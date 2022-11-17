NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.66.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$10.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

