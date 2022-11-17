Nwam LLC Acquires 287 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $353.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.54.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

