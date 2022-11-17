Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

