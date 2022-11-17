Nwam LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

