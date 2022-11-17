Nwam LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

