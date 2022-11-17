Nwam LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,183 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $3,256,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Corteva by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

