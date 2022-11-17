Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.