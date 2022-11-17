Nwam LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

