Nwam LLC Purchases 1,003 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $213.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

