Nwam LLC Purchases 547 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 198.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BBIN opened at $49.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

