Nwam LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $264.31 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.36 and a 200-day moving average of $226.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

