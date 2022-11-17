Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Citigroup

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.59.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.