Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) versus Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Financial Analysis

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ondas has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ondas and Planet Labs PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Labs PBC 0 0 6 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus target price of $9.71, suggesting a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Ondas.

This table compares Ondas and Planet Labs PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million 42.67 -$15.02 million ($0.93) -3.13 Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 11.52 -$137.12 million ($1.96) -2.86

Ondas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Labs PBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60% Planet Labs PBC -108.88% -35.05% -23.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Ondas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

