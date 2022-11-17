onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,627 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of onsemi worth $41,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

