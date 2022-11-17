Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee Sells 10,200 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 10,200 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $2,014,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,923,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 282,641 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

