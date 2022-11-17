Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) versus Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Financial Survey

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oshkosh and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 1 7 7 0 2.40 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oshkosh currently has a consensus price target of $100.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 1.15% 3.95% 1.66% Volcon -988.41% -389.20% -235.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Oshkosh and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.5% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $7.95 billion 0.75 $89.70 million $1.37 66.91 Volcon $450,000.00 69.34 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Volcon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

