Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

