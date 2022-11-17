Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

