Patricia Q. Olsem Sells 625 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $173.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $255.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

