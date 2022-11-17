Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $107.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

