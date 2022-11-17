Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 487,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,008,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

PSX opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

