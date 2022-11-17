Pinduoduo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 69,368 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,178 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

