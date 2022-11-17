Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.80 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Deckers Outdoor worth $49,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.42.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $347.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.66 and its 200 day moving average is $302.57. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $448.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

