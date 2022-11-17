Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $42,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 124,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,755,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $146.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

