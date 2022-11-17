Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Principal Financial Group to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,455 shares of company stock worth $3,020,428 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

