Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

PFG opened at $92.91 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,455 shares of company stock worth $3,020,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

