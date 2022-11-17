ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €6.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €6.50 ($6.70) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.58) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.91 ($6.09) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €8.14 ($8.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a 52-week high of €15.55 ($16.03).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

