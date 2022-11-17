ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €8.80 by UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €8.80 ($9.07) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.62) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 5.7 %

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €8.14 ($8.39) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a fifty-two week high of €15.55 ($16.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.31 and its 200-day moving average is €8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

