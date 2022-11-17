Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.