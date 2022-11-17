Raymond James Cuts H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation Price Performance

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00. H2O Innovation has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$2.94.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.