Raymond James Trims Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Target Price to C$17.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark set a C$17.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$8.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$8.49 and a 12-month high of C$22.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.29.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.