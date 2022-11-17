Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of RSG opened at $130.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

