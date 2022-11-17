Research Analysts Set Expectations for Volta Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Volta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Volta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Volta’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Volta has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Volta by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Volta during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Volta during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

